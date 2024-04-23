Watch Now
Bill that combats ‘predatory towing’ practices advances to Colorado Senate

Denver7
Posted at 4:50 PM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 18:50:38-04

DENVER — The Colorado House of Representatives preliminary approved on Tuesday a bill that would crack down on “predatory towing” practices.

House Bill 1051 passed in the House and is now heading to the state Senate.

The bill would require background checks for tow operators, give the Public Utilities Commission the authority to pull licenses for specific violations and put the onus on parking lot owners on private property to foot the bill for tows and car storage fees for up to 30 days.

State Rep. Andrew Boesenecker (D-Larimer County) is one of the sponsors of the bill. He told our Denver news partner in January that the legislation is designed to upend how the towing industry works in Colorado and "return the industry to how it has historically operated."

“I think what we would see in this legislation is a complete righting of the ship and ultimately reinforcing some of that best practice that did not happen this way historically,” he said in January.

The bill faces opposition from groups such as the Colorado Apartment Association, which released a statement that said in part, “While we acknowledge the importance of consumer protection and fair towing practices, CAA believes that this particular approach raises several unintended consequences that warrant careful consideration. … This lack of accountability could result in a disregard for parking laws and regulations, further exacerbating parking-related issues within our neighborhoods.”

