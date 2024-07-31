As wildfires burn along the Front Range, El Paso County Sheriff implements Stage 1 Fire restrictions

EL PASO COUNTY — As wildfires burn uncontrolled along the northern Front Range, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has decided to impose a stage one fire restriction for unincorporated areas of El Paso County.

In an email to media partners, the sheriff's office outlined why the restrictions are going into effect and what it means for you.

Under the restrictions, the following is not allowed:



Open burning, with exceptions for fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds; charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves at private residences in areas cleared ( three feet distance ) of all flammable materials.

) of all flammable materials. The use of any fireworks without a professional display permit, outdoor pyrotechnics such as explosive targets, or model rockets.

Outdoor smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter, barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Welding or operating an acetylene or similar torch with an open flame is prohibited except in an area cleared of vegetation.

No internal combustion engine operation without a spark arresting device properly installed and in working order.

Prescribed burns: any previously issued permits for such burns are revoked.

“I take seriously the value of community and family-oriented events such as barbeques and campfire gatherings,” said Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “However, as the Fire Warden, risk must be considered when weather conditions are arid, and fuel levels become dangerously high as they are now. I ask for the community's assistance in spreading awareness of our fire restrictions and holding themselves accountable for their conduct. Don’t throw cigarettes out the window, keep your property properly mitigated from fire hazards, and follow Stage I Fire restriction guidelines when enjoying Colorado’s abundant outdoor activities and recreation. The Pikes Peak region is a wonderful place to enjoy the summer season, and by working together, we can prevent dangerous wildfires from devastating our community.”

The restrictions take effect today, July 31, and there is no timeline for them to be rescinded at this time.

The restrictions come after multiple fires are burning out of control along the Front Range.

One Person Killed In Stone Canyon Fire

The Stone Canyon Fire that turned deadly Wednesday, after human remains were found and continues to grow in Boulder County near Lyons according to the sheriff's office. The fire now sits at 1320 acres and is 0% contained.

Aerial View of the Alexander Mountain Fire Tuesday

The Alexander Mountain Fire was first reported at around 10:38 a.m. Monday west of the Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch, Retreat & Wedding Venue, and forced the evacuations of hundreds in the area. As of the last update, it is 5,080 acres and O% contained.

Hundreds Evacuated Wednesday as the Quarry Fire Burns in Jefferson County

Hundreds of people were forced to evacuate their homes before dawn Wednesday after a wildfire near Deer Creek Canyon grew to approximately 200 acres and o% by late morning. Windy conditions raised concerns the fire—the third in as many days in the Front Range—could spread even further throughout the day.

News 5 and our media partners will stay updated on the latest fires burning along the Front Range and remember if you see smoke call it in.

___





Aerial Footage of the Alexander Mountain Fire Multiple fires are burning near the Denver/Boulder area, the Alexander Mountain Fire is now over 5,000 acres as of Wednesday. Alexander Mountain Fire update | Morning of July 30, 2024

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.