Video: Aerial look at Larimer County's Alexander Mountain Fire on Tuesday morning

The wildfire reached 1,820 acres on Tuesday morning.
The Alexander Mountain Fire in Larimer County is now 1,820 acres as of Tuesday morning.
alexander mtn fire tues update.jpg
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire is continuing to grow on Alexander Mountain in Larimer County, with multi-mission aircraft measuring the blaze at 1,820 acres on Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of residents evacuated on Monday. Click here for the latest on evacuation orders.

The fire has more than doubled in size since Monday evening.

Airtracker 7 flew around the fire on Tuesday morning. Here's the latest visuals from above the fire:

Alexander Mountain Fire update | Morning of July 30, 2024

This fire was prioritized because of its proximity to critical infrastructure and communities. A complex incident management team will arrive on Wednesday, fire officials said.

Click here for the latest updates on Tuesday for the Alexander Mountain Fire.

