1 person dies in Stone Canyon Fire burning north of Lyons, sheriff's office confirms

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — One person has died in the Stone Canyon Fire, as it continues to burn north of Lyons on Wednesday.

Human remains were found in a structure, Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson said during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Watch the latest update on the Stone Canyon Fire below. (Front image below courtesy of Lindsay Erin)

Sheriff Johnson added that five structures were impacted by the fire, but did not say what sort of structures they were, or if they had been damaged or destroyed.

The Stone Canyon Fire, which was reported just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, is currently burning just west of Rabbit Mountain and northeast of Lyons. As of the latest perimeter estimate Wednesday morning, it has burned 1,320 acres.

Denver7 This structure was burned in the Stone Canyon Fire north of Lyons on July 30, 2024.

There was no significant growth overnight, according to the Boulder Office of Disaster Management. The most active part of the fire is its northeast section. Aircraft will return Wednesday to help attack from the air, the office said.

Below is a map of the evacuations and fire perimeter. Click here for a larger version.

While many mandatory evacuations remain in place around the fire, they were lifted for the northern and western parts of the Town of Lyons — specifically the areas of Highway 36 north of Lyons to Apple Valley Road (North).

Mandatory evacuations are currently in place for the following locations:



East of 5th Avenue and north of Broadway in Lyons

Along Highway 66 or south on Highway 36 and the Eagle Ridge area

An overnight shelter is available at the Foundation Church, located at 1380 N. Denver St. in Loveland.

Denver7 spoke with some evacuees on Tuesday morning as they prepared to leave. Hear from them in the video below.

Evacuees scramble to get ahead of fast-moving Stone Canyon Fire

Highway 36 and Highway 66 (Ute Highway) reopened in both directions on Wednesday morning.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is asking anybody with information about how this fire started to contact the sheriff's office at 303-441-3674 or bcsotips@bouldercounty.gov.

Call center information

If you are a community member and have a non-emergency question about the fire, the call center can help. Just call 303-413-7730.

Air quality

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council issued an Action Day Alert in Boulder County on Wednesday that will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m.

Residents should expect locally heavy smoke in areas around the Alexander Mountain and Stone Canyon wildfires.

How you can help

People who want to donate to victims of the Stone Canyon Fire should go to the Boulder ODM website and click on the Donations button at the top of the page to let Boulder officials know what items they have so they can contact you in case those items are needed.

Do not drop off donations at the Boulder County Fairgrounds.

Other Colorado wildfires

The Stone Canyon Fire is burning about 14 miles south of the Alexander Mountain Fire in Larimer County, which has grown to more than 5,000 acres. In addition, the Quarry Fire west of Ken Caryl, which broke out Wednesday morning, has burned about 200 acres. Both the Quarry Fire and Alexander Mountain Fire forced evacuations.

Boulder County Sheriff Johnson and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, along with other public safety leaders, will hold a press conference about current wildfires at 12:45 p.m.