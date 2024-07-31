Hundreds evacuated west of Ken Caryl Wednesday as the Quarry Fire burns 130 acres in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo — Hundreds of people were forced to evacuate their homes before dawn Wednesday after a wildfire near Deer Creek Canyon grew to approximately 130 acres in size by 7 a.m., with windy conditions raising concerns the fire — the third in as many days in the Front Range — could spread even further throughout the day.

Residents in the Deer Creek Mesa, Sampson, McKinney, Murphy and Maxwell subdivisions were under mandatory evacuations, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook and X, formerly Twitter.

The Silver Ranch and Silver Ranch South subdivisions were under pre-evacuation notices, according to Jefferson County spokesperson Mark Techmeyer.

About 575 homes had been evacuated so far, with more possible if the winds shift direction, Techmeyer said.

The fire was spotted by a Jefferson County deputy doing his regular patrol in the area at about 9 o'clock Tuesday night when he came across a small 10x10 spot fire which grew to 100 acres within about three hours "in a very populated area that is mountainous and steep," Techmeyer said during a news conference Wednesday morning. The area where the fire is burning is full of scrub brush and is really hard to navigate on foot, he added.

Deputies were going door to door to alert residents and a Lookout Alert was sent to those living in the area. Evacuees were told to head to Dakota Ridge High School. A total of 15 people had come to seek refuge at the high school with about four of their dogs, according to Techmeyer. Large animals were being evacuated to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

"I saw right before I went to sleep that it had been announced and so I put my phone on loud, actually, cause I was expecting that I would get some sort of call about it," said Molly Finlay, a woman living in the area who was forced to evacuate her home along with her husband and child.

West Metro Fire Rescue is assisting the Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District in fighting the fire, which is being named The Quarry Fire. In all, over a dozen fire agencies were assisting the Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District but with the Stone Canyon Fire burning north of Lyons in Bouder County and the much larger Alexander Mountain Fire in Larimer County, "resources are thin," Techmeyer said, adding the county has requested "numerous types of aircraft for air support" but officials won't know if they'll get any of that support for some time.

Between 70 and 80 firefighters are battling the blaze in Jeffco, he said.

The steep, mountainous terrain where the fire is burning won't be the only thing firefighters will have to contend with, as rattlesnakes are also currently active this time of year.

"Our number one priority is to keep (our firefighters) safe," Techmeyer said.

The following road closures were in effect until further notice as 7 a.m.:



South Valley Rd., south of Ken Caryl Ranch

Deer Creek Canyon, east of Deer Creek

Mesa Subdivision

Deer Creek at West Ranch Trail

The high grade road at Arnette Ranch Road

In Jefferson County, the Lookout Alert emergency notification system is used to citizens with warnings of flood, fire, tornadoes, chemical spills or dangerous suspects. Lookout Alert is free for all residents. Click here to sign up.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office plan to provide another update on the fire later Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the Quarry Fire is not known at this time.

