A look back at the memorable weather events across Colorado in 2023

COLORADO — We saw some crazy and memorable weather events in 2023. From late spring snowfall, to record rain and destructive summer thunderstorms, which included a tornado that touched down on Pikes Peak, it was a weather year to remember.

Blizzard on Pikes Peak

A snowy spring was good news for both our water supply and fire danger. But as the cold, wet weather persisted into early June, some tourists in our state found themselves stranded in a blizzard on Pikes Peak.

White out conditions and drifts of snow piled three feet high as visitors sheltered in place until the storm passed, and the road could be plowed. Everyone on the peak made it down safely, but some had to leave their cars behind.

WATCH: PIKES PEAK SUMMIT EMERGENCY PLANS

Pikes Peak Summit emergency plans

Record Rainfall

May and June featured record rainfall, which lead to washed out roads, flooded intersections, and basements. There was also damaged landscaping in many neighborhoods across the Pikes Peak region.

The flooding kept first responders busy as they rescued several drivers who were stranded.

WATCH: ELLICOTT AREA RECOVERING FROM FLOODING

Ellicott area recovering from flooding

Record Hail Stone

Severe weather season brought a new record for the largest hail stone to ever be recorded in Colorado. This beast measured 5.25" in diameter, which is larger than a grapefruit!

It fell near the town of Kirk, Colorado, which is located about two and a half hours northeast of Colorado Springs.

Highlands Ranch Tornado

A damaging tornado struck the southwestern Denver metro area on June 22. The Highlands Ranch tornado traveled east for more than eight miles, packing winds as high as 105 mph.

The tornado caused significant damage to roofs, and windows. It also knocked down fences and uprooted large trees.

Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported.

Prowers County Tornadoes

The next day, June 23, a pair of tornadoes touched down in Prowers County, which is located in the southeastern corner of Colorado.

One of those tornadoes was a powerful EF-3, with peak winds of 155 mph. That tornado struck a farm, destroying a family's home and several outbuildings.

WATCH: FAMILY LOSES EVERYTHING FOLLOWING TORNADO

Family loses everything following tornado

John and Myrna DuVall, the couple who lost their home, rode out the storm in the safety of their basement. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Pikes Peak Tornado

A tornado touched down on Pikes Peak on July 20. The National Weather Service confirmed the EF-1 tornado had estimated winds as strong as 108 mph. Several trees were either snapped in half or uprooted from the ground.

WATCH: TORNADO TOUCHES DOWN ON PIKES PEAK

Tornado touches down on Pikes Peak

The Weather Service says the twister damaged about two miles of forest land, and that its path crossed both the Pikes Peak Highway and Crystal Creek Reservoir.

Tornado near Peyton

On Aug. 5, a spotter reported a tornado near Peyton, and a funnel cloud was visible northeast of Colorado Springs.

Thankfully, no damage or injuries were reported.

Bad News for Crops

The cold, wet spring and summer were bad news for Colorado's crops. In Pueblo County, the chile crop was both later and smaller than normal.

Farmers told us they needed more 100 degree weather days to produce the typical bumper crop.

WATCH: PUEBLO'S CHILE AND FRIJOLES FESTIVAL STRUGGLES AFTER EXTREME WEATHER

Pueblo's Chile and Frijoles Festival struggles after extreme weather

The news in neighboring Fremont County wasn't much better. There, the apple crop was severely damaged by a hail storm.

Farmers we talked to said that they made up for the losses by selling other crops, including pumpkins they brought in from Pueblo County.

WATCH: CANON CITY'S HARVEST FESTIVAL STRUGGLES AFTER EXTREME WEATHER

Cañon City's Harvest Festival struggles after extreme weather

First Snowfall in Colorado Springs

After more seasonable temperatures and precipitation amounts to finish out the summer and the start of fall, Colorado Springs recorded its first snowfall of the season on Oct. 28 and 29.

WATCH: GETTING EXCITED OVER FIRST SNOWFALL OF THE SEASON

Getting excited over first snowfall of the season

The cold weather season arrived with a bang as up to a foot of snow fell across both Fountain and Security-Widefield.

Mike Daniels Retires After 40 Years

On Nov. 30, News5 said goodbye to our longtime Lead Forecaster Mike Daniels, who was on the air for 40 years.

Gov. Jared Polis marked Mike's retirement by declaring Nov. 30 as "Mike Daniels Day" in Colorado.

WATCH: MIKE DANIELS SAYS THANK YOU TO SOUTHERN COLORADO

Mike Daniels says thank you to Southern Colorado

