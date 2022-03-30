5 things you need to know - Wednesday, March 30

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning Southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Wednesday, March 30.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Cold and windy today with isolated rain and snow showers this afternoon

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Get your winter clothes back out of the closet because today is going to be cold and windy!

Strong northerly winds will continue to blow across the region through the morning with lighter gusts by lunchtime. We'll get windy again late today through the evening with calm conditions by Thursday morning.

Snow moving across western Colorado this morning will move into our region through the afternoon and early this evening. We'll just see scattered rain and snow showers along the I-25 corridor but most of the plains will be dry. A couple of heavy snow bands could develop over the central and southeast mountains today, but most nearby towns won't be affected.

_____

Covid-19 lockdowns in China could further complicate global supply chain

A surge in Covid-19 cases across China has prompted another round of the country's strict lock down protocols.

The lockdowns include China's largest city, Shanghai, and the industrial and technology hubs of Changchun and Shenzen.

UCCS economist Joe Craig says the ripple effect of these lockdowns could be seen around southern Colorado.

_____

Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper sits down with Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is making the rounds across the Senate, meeting with Senators from both sides of the aisle as the votes for her confirmation approach.

Yesterday, she met with a face familiar to many Coloradans, Senator John Hickenlooper. Hickenlooper said Jacksons nomination was "not just historic, it's inspiring," and that he "has full confidence that Judge Jackson has the experience and commitment to serve on the Supreme Court."

_____

District Judge tosses results of Lamar recreational cannabis initiatives

A judge says the results of the recreational cannabis initiatives in Lamar last November are invalid because the city violated its charter.

According to court documents the City Clerk told the group filing petitions for the ballot that they only needed to collect 221 signatures, which was five percent of ballots cast in the previous election.

The city charter, however, requires signatures for 15% of ballots cast.

The judge ruled in favor of a woman who filed a complaint against the city, and residents in Lamar who voted for legalization will have to wait a bit longer.

_____

Here's where to find the cheapest gas across southern Colorado

Gas prices are holding steady, but still high, here in Colorado.

The average cost for a gallon of regular gas in the state is $3.99, the same average as a week ago.

In El Paso County, the average cost is $3.94, and it's $3.95 down in Pueblo.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.