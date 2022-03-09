Here's where to find the cheapest gas across southern Colorado

Gas prices in the U.S. are now higher than they've ever been, according to GasBuddy. The average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. is now over $4.00 per gallon, breaking the previous record set in 2008.

Oil prices have soared in recent weeks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The war involves two of the world's largest energy exporters, and talks of a NATO ban on Russian energy exports Monday sent the price per barrel to more than $130, the highest levels since 2008.

While the pain at the pump may last a while, there are places where you can find a deal.

Learn more on the bigger picture economics of rising gas prices and what options President Biden has to lower gas prices with reporting from KOAA and The EW Scripps Company.

News5 Investigates has also looked into apps to help you save money at gas pumps and grocery stores, plus what's really behind the high gas prices in Colorado.

With help from GasBuddy, drivers can click on the links below to find the cheapest gas prices in areas around southern Colorado.

