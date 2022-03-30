Cold and windy today with isolated rain and snow showers this afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

Get your winter clothes back out of the closet because today is going to be cold and windy!

Strong northerly winds will continue to blow across the region through the morning with lighter gusts by lunchtime. We'll get windy again late today through the evening with calm conditions by Thursday morning.

Snow moving across western Colorado this morning will move into our region through the afternoon and early this evening. We'll just see scattered rain and snow showers along the I-25 corridor but most of the plains will be dry. A couple of heavy snow bands could develop over the central and southeast mountains today, but most nearby towns won't be affected.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 44; Low: 26. Strong north winds this morning and then again late today with gusts in the 30 mph range. We could see a few isolated rain showers in the afternoon with light snow over the Rampart Range west of town.

Pueblo forecast: High: 50; Low: 23. Gusty north winds and chilly daytime conditions will be the main weather story for Pueblo today. We have a small chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon but rain chances are generally better west of the city or south along I-25.

Canon City forecast: High: 51; Low: 32. Chilly and breezy today with a chance for isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Light snow showers could fall over the mountains of Fremont County but with very few travel impacts.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 40; Low: 20. The roads this morning are likely going to be slick, snowy, and icy, so be careful on that early drive to work. Cold and windy today with isolated flurries in the afternoon. We really won't have enough snow to see accumulation, so there should be no evening commute travel impacts.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. We could see a few icy and snowy roads in the Tri-Lakes area early today, but CDOT's treatment overnight on I-25 should keep it wet through the morning commute. We will be windy and chilly this afternoon with a chance for isolated snow showers in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Windy across the plains today with gusts in the 20 to 40 mph range this morning and then again this evening. We should stay dry today and tonight with chilly afternoon conditions.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Windy and chilly across the southern I-25 corridor with a chance for rain and snow showers during the daytime. There could be a pop up band of heavy snow from the Wet Mountains down to Walsenburg late today, but most of our snow showers will be light and sporadic through the evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Rain and snow will move over the Continental Divide late this morning and kick out to the eastern mountains from the late morning through the afternoon. Models are showing a chance for a burst of snow over the Wet Mountains, but accumulations should stay pretty low in those mountains and along the Sangres.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday is going to be great with sunny skies, light winds, and warmer temperatures through the afternoon! A new system will clip Colorado on Friday with windy and cool daytime conditions along with scattered rain showers from the Pikes Peak region up north to Denver.

We should get warmer over the weekend with dry daytime conditions Saturday and Sunday but a chance for scattered showers next Monday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

