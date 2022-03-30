Sen. John Hickenlooper meets with Supreme Court pick, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Supreme Court pick, Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday, AND then the full senate will vote later in the week.

Judge Jackson would be the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Last week during confirmation hearings, she repeatedly described herself as impartial.

"I don't think that anyone can look at my record and say that it is pointing in one direction or another," said Judge Jackson.

Since the confirmation hearings, Jackson has been meeting with U.S. senators, both republican and democrat. Democratic Senator John Hickenlooper from Colorado is one of them.

Senator Hickenlooper and Jackson had a meeting in Washington D.C. yesterday. Hickenlooper says Jackson will add a much needed voice and perspective to the other justices, and he's thrilled to help put her on the Supreme Court. He says history is being made with her nomination, and it's reflective of the country.

"Judge Jackson's nomination is not just historic, it's inspiring. She has a brilliant legal mind and has spent her entire career focusing on public service. Having worked in the trenches of our justice system as a public defender, she understands how it effects real people," said Senator Hickenlooper.

Both Colorado senators have shown their support for Jackson's nomination. Democratic Senator Michael Bennet met with Jackson last week. He says after meeting with her, and discussing her extensive career, he has full confidence that Judge Jackson has the experience and commitment to serve on the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, democrats can confirm Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court without republican support, if every democrat votes yes. That appears to be the direction things are headed.