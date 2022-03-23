5 things you need to know - Wednesday, March 23

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Wednesday, March 23.

_____

Fatal crash closes eastbound Garden of the Gods Road

Eastbound Garden of the Gods road was closed early this morning at I-25 because of a deadly crash.

A man was hit and killed by a car. We're told the driver stayed on scene.

The road is now reopened.

_____

Biden to visit NATO headquarters in Belgium on March 24

President Biden is heading to Europe today for a series of summits focusing on the war in Ukraine.

The President could announce a permanent increase in the number of US troops in Eastern Europe during those meetings.

Biden is further expected to announce a new round of economic sanctions against Russia while in Europe.

_____

Moderna: Trials for COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 6 months to 5 years shows shot is effective

Moderna says its lower dose Covid-19 vaccine works for babies and young children. The vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years old provides a similar response that the vaccine for adults does.

Moderna will ask the FDA to authorize use of the vaccine for younger kids in the next few weeks, with a hope that the vaccines will be distributed by the summer.

_____

Gas prices trickle down

Gas prices are moving down in the right direction. The cost of gas dropped slightly after setting a record high over a week ago.

AAA says the national average has slipped to $4.24

In Colorado, we're sitting well below the national average at $3.96 a gallon. In El Paso County, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.91 and $3.92 in Pueblo County.

_____

Weather Alert: Dangerous wind today with 50 to 70 mph gusts

We have a Weather Alert Day in the forecast with strong to dangerous wind gusts out of the north through the afternoon.

A large upper level low pressure system will drive northerly wind gusts across the region with max speeds of 50 to 70 mph hour.

We could see semi-trucks tip over on east and west routes, as well as fence and small tree limb damage.

Temperatures will be warmer today with highs generally at 50 degrees along and east of I-25 with 40s west into the mountains.

_____

