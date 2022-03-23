Weather Alert: Dangerous wind today with 50 to 70 mph gusts

Today’s Forecast:

We have a Weather Alert Day in the forecast with strong to dangerous wind gusts out of the north through the afternoon.

A large upper level low pressure system will drive northerly wind gusts across the region with max speeds of 50 to 70 mph hour.

We could see semi-trucks tip over on east and west routes, as well as fence and small tree limb damage.

Temperatures will be warmer today with highs generally at 50 degrees along and east of I-25 with 40s west into the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 50; Low: 29. High Wind Warning in effect across El Paso County with wind gusts up to and over 50 mph through the afternoon. The strongest gusts will be east of I-25 with hazardous driving for semi-trucks along Highway 24 and 94 eastbound. We'll be sunny today and warmer with elevated fire danger on the south end of town.

Pueblo forecast: High: 56; Low: 36. High Wind Warning in effect through Pueblo County with gusts up to and over 50 mph through the afternoon. The strongest wind gusts should occur in north and eastern Pueblo counties today with hazardous driving conditions along Highway 50 for semi-truck drivers. Sunny and warmer weather conditions are expected in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 54; Low: 29. Windy today but nowhere near as windy as El Paso or Pueblo counties. We'll be sunny and warm today with daytime gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 38; Low: 21. Windy and dry today with sunny skies and gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range through the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. High Wind Warning in effect across El Paso County with wind gusts up to and over 50 mph through the afternoon. We'll be sunny and mild today with calm conditions tonight.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Really windy across the plains today with Crowley, Otero, Bent, and western Kiowa Counties all under a High Wind Warning through the afternoon. Gusts could be in the 50 to 70 mph range for the counties under a wind warning through the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40/50s; Low: 20s. Sunny, warmer, and windy today with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny and windy with dry skies through the afternoon. Wind gusts could be in the 30 to 40 mph range through the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be MUCH less windy with warmer air through the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s through the afternoon with breezy daytime conditions.

We'll see a really strong warming trend through the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s from Friday through Saturday and even warmer temperatures on Sunday.

The next chance for moisture comes as a rain to snow mix next Tuesday, primarily from Colorado Springs up north to Denver.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

