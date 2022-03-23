Eastbound Garden of the Gods Road reopens after fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — A fatal crash just off the northbound I-25 exit on Garden of the Gods road closed down the eastbound section of the road at the interchange.

Colorado Springs Police have reopened the road as of 7:15 A.M.

News5 was told that a man was hit and killed by a car, and the driver stayed on the scene after the incident.

The police are investigating the crash to determine the cause.

This is a breaking news story. News5 is on the scene and we will update the story when we learn more.

