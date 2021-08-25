5 things you need to know: Wednesday, August 25

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning, Southern Colorado. Here are the 5 things you need to know for you Wednesday, August 25.

_____

Sierra High School Will Operate as a Close Campus Following Shooting Incident

Sierra High School in Harrison D-2 in Colorado Springs will be open this morning but will operate as a "closed-campus" through at least next Friday. This comes after a student was shot off-campus on Tuesday afternoon. As part of the close-campus policies, students will not be allowed to leave the school for lunch. And if a student arrives late or needs to leave early, they'll have to go through a thorough check-in and check-out process.

The district says this is standard practice after an incident like this. The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the shooting.

_____

Body of Missing Woman Found

The woman who disappeared in Alamosa, County earlier this month has been found dead. Investigators say they found the body of 21-year-old Cheyenne Goins over the weekend buried in a hidden grave at a remote area in Alamosa, County.

Her death has been ruled a homicide, but investigators have not said how she was killed or if there have been any arrests.

_____

El Paso County Voters Will Get to Decide What Happens to Excess Tax Dollars

El Paso, County voters will get to decide on a question related to tabor on the November ballot. The county expects tax collections to be up this year, but under tabor, they aren't allowed to keep the excess revenue without voter approval.

If passed, question one will ask if they should reset the county's tabor base and use 15-million-dollars in funds to address a backlog of road, infrastructure, and parks projects across the county.

_____

City Votes Against Garden of the Gods Apartment Plans

A controversial plan to build apartments at Garden of the Gods and centennial will not move forward after the Colorado Springs City Council voted 5 to 4 against requests to rezone the property.

Leading up to the vote, there was overwhelming opposition to the plan from neighbors.

Those who opposed the plan were concerned about extra congestion on the roads if the area had to be evacuated because of a wildfire, like during the 2012 waldo canyon fire.

_____

Today's Forecast

Heat will continue to be the main focus of the forecast this week.

Today, we'll see a different wind direction out of the East through the afternoon and that will help keep us a little more humid and a little cooler than yesterday. Storms could develop in the far Eastern Plains off a surface boundary, but I-25 and the adjacent plains to the East should stay dry. Storms could be on the strong end farther east before they move east and fade with strength through the evening.

Highs today will be 91 degrees in Colorado Springs and 97 in Pueblo. We'll stay mild and dry overnight with lighter winds.

_____

