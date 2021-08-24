Residents upset about Garden of the Gods development project

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, Colorado Springs City Council will vote on whether or not to rezone 2424 Garden of the Gods in order to make way for a new apartment complex, which is something that has many residents concerned.

"We estimate there's going to be 1100 new people at that chokepoint and it's going to back up traffic even more," said resident John McLain.

Opponents say the project would have a big impact on traffic, especially during wildfire evacuations.

"From my standpoint, let's have a plan, and let's look at it, while there's no emergency," said resident Richard Smith.

Council will review the results of a traffic study that was requested in June before they take a final vote. The city hired Kimley-Horne and Associates, which is a traffic engineering and transportation planning firm, to do the study.

In the conclusion section of the study they state, "it is believed that the existing surrounding street network will adequately accommodate project traffic volumes generated by the 2424 Garden of the Gods project."

The city told News 5, that based on the study, the recommendation to approve the rezoning has not changed.

Colorado Springs alone has more than 100 neighborhoods inside the Wildland-Urban Interface otherwise known as areas full of vegetation and at major risk for wildfire. As seen in the image below, the development would fall in the red zone, or known as the "extreme risk" zone.

City of Colorado Springs This information is collected for properties in the area of the City designated as the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI), shown in red.

Many people cite the Waldo Canyon Fire. when concerns are brought up. Nine years ago the fire closed in on the Mountain Shadows neighborhood, forcing evacuations in the area.

“When traffic got stalled, when cars were getting choked out on the smoke and ash, they feared for their lives. Because they were just sitting there as the fire was moving around," said Mountain Shadows Neighborhood Association President Bill Wysong.

