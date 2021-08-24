Sierra High School student shot off-campus

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, at around 1:45 p.m., a Sierra High School student was shot while they were off-campus.

Right now News 5 does not know the severity of the injury or what led to the shooting, but the student is reportedly receiving medical treatment.

Police stayed on the scene at Sierra High School for several hours after the shooting.

Because of the shooting, Harrison School District 2 announced they will have a "closed campus" at Sierra High School until Friday, September 3, 2021. This means that students will not be able to dine off-campus, and students who come to school late or need to leave the school early will complete a thorough check-in or check-out process.

Sierra High School will have additional counseling support in the building this week to assist students and staff.

This is a developing story

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter