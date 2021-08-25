Alamosa County woman who went missing is found dead

ALAMOSA COUNTY — 21-year-old Cheyenne Goins, the Alamosa woman who went missing in early August was found dead in Alamosa County.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said that they found Goins' remains in a secret grave in a remote area near

Goins's death has been ruled a homicide by the El Paso County Coroner, however, they have not released how she died.

Her family first reported her missing on August 12. It’s believed several people were in contact with Goins the night she went missing, including the suspect who was killed in the officer-involved shooting in Northglenn on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Although the suspect in the Northglenn incident was a person of interest in Goins’ disappearance, there were no formal charges at the time of the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

