5 things you need to know for Wed, April 7

Behind the wind, rain, and even snow yesterday and last night, we still have a pretty active forecast leftover today. The winds will remain very strong across the eastern plains with high wind warnings left in place through this evening.

We'll see early morning rain and snow in northeast Colorado move out into Kansas and Nebraska, but southern Colorado should stay dry today. We'll still be quite windy across southern Colorado with northerly gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range through the daytime.

Sunshine will be back most of the day, so temperatures should feel pretty nice for the majority of the time. We'll be clear, calm, and cold tonight with temperatures right around the freezing mark.

Pueblo County moves to Level Yellow on COVID-19 Dial

The Pueblo County Health Department announced Tuesday that due to a "sharp increase" in the COVID-19 case rates, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will move the county to Level Yellow on the state COVID dial.

The move will be in effect beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The county had been in Level Blue since Feb. 6.

Restriction under Level Yellow include but are not limited to:



Restaurants and seated indoor events in Level Yellow return to 50% capacity or 150 people per room, whichever is less 

Capacity for most businesses, including gyms, offices, non-critical manufacturing, critical and non-critical retail, and both indoor and outdoor events returns to 50% or up to 50 people, whichever is less

Last Call for alcohol in restaurants is 1:00 a.m.

You can find full details on each level of the state COVID dial here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-dial

According to the Health Department, Pueblo County is currently at 177.9 cases per 100,000 people and the county needs to be below 100 to stay in blue.

How do Colorado's voting laws compare to Georgia's?

A big question as Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game from Georgia to Colorado in protest of recent changes in election law. Are Colorado’s election laws really that different?

If you ask Colorado’s former Republican Secretary of State Wayne Williams, the answer is yes, Colorado’s voting laws are different, though some differences are smaller than others.

News5's Spencer Humphrey takes a look at the similarities and differences, here.

News 5 Investigates: Getting refunds after travel impacted by COVID-19

More than a year after the Coronavirus pandemic first shut down parts of the world, some travelers are still fighting to get refunds after their trips were canceled at no fault of their own.

While U.S. lawmakers have urged domestic airlines to provide cash refunds, News 5 Investigates discovered that's had little impact on international travel booked through third-party websites.

Kim Guerrero was looking forward to a family trip to Greece last year. She booked her travel through the third-party site "Kiwi"---spending more than $4,500.

Her flights were later canceled due to COVID-19. Guerrero thought getting a refund would be relatively easy since she wasn't the one who canceled the trip.

Unfortunately, Guerrero says she had to jump through numerous hoops and frustrations along the way.

Unofficial results for the Colorado Springs Municipal Election

In recent weeks, Colorado Springs voters cast their ballots for six city council seats ahead of the April 6 election date. These are unofficial results from the City Elections Office, until certified.

KOAA Unofficial results as of 7:15 pm

