Pueblo County moving to Level Yellow on state COVID dial

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Pueblo County Health Department announced Tuesday that due to a "sharp increase" in the COVID-19 case rates, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will move the county to Level Yellow on the state COVID dial.

The move will be in effect beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The county had been in Level Blue since Feb. 6.

Restriction under Level Yellow include but are not limited to:

Restaurants and seated indoor events in Level Yellow return to 50% capacity or 150 people per room, whichever is less 

Capacity for most businesses, including gyms, offices, non-critical manufacturing, critical and non-critical retail, and both indoor and outdoor events returns to 50% or up to 50 people, whichever is less

Last Call for alcohol in restaurants is 1:00 a.m.

You can find full details on each level of the state COVID dial here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-dial

According to the Health Department, Pueblo County is currently at 177.9 cases per 100,000 people and the county needs to be below 100 to stay in blue.

