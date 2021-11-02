5 things you need to know - Tuesday, November 2

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday, November 2.

Election Day 101: Dropping off your ballot

Election Day is here and while it is too late to mail out your ballots, registered voters can still drop off their ballots at a drop-off location.

In El Paso County, there are 38 mail ballot drop-off boxes throughout the entire county. Several of the drop boxes are drive-up and have curbside crews to help voters get in and out quickly. You must drop off your ballot by 7 p.m. tonight in order for your vote to be counted.

Virginia election could become glimpse into the future

The candidates in Virginia's closely watched governor's race made their last pitches to voters before today's election. Democrat Terry Mcauliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin remain neck-and-neck in polls, but Youngkin has a slight lead.

Many national poll watchers are looking to the close race as an early sign of how voters may move in next years midterm elections.

Voters in Minneapolis to decide on overhaul of the Police Department

Polls are now open in Minneapolis, where voters are deciding whether or not to overhaul the city's police department. It's in response to the killing of George Floyd last spring.

If it passes, Minneapolis would scrap the existing police force and create a public safety department focused on mental health and social services. The result could pave the way for other cities eyeing police reform.

Colorado pre-orders 171,000 Pfizer doses in anticipation of CDC approval for children 5-11

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel is expected to approve pfizer's covid vaccine for kids between 5 and 11 years old. After the panel signs off on the vaccines, final approval goes to the CDC director.

Once approved, caccines could be available for the age group as soon as tomorrow.

Fog and drizzle in the morning, rain and snow through the evening

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Weather alert day across southern Colorado for areas of dense fog and freezing drizzle in the morning across the Pikes Peak Region.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across the I-70 corridor from Georgetown through Vail. Heavy daytime snow is expected with difficult and snowy driving conditions along the interstate.

We should see a daytime and evening mix of rain and snow across southern Colorado, but snow will generally stick to the Pikes Peak Region at elevations of 7,000 feet or higher. We're not expecting more than one inch of snow in the grass for most areas.

