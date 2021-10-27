Colorado pre-orders 171,000 Pfizer doses in anticipation of CDC approval for children 5-11

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is preparing to roll out more vaccines after the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11.

"We are all for the vaccine. As soon as she turns five or they get approved earlier we will definitely go for it," said mother Louise Korsick.

In Tuesday's FDA panel, some doctors raised concerns. They worried states would begin mandating vaccinations for kids to go to the school if it they approved the Pfizer vaccine for that age group. Others questioned the long-term effects.

However, a study done with 2,200 children in that age range showed minimal short term effects.

"What we have seen, is the kids that have been vaccinated and studied, the side effects have been no different than what we’ve had with older kids," said Pediatrician Sophia Meharena with Every Child Pediatrics.

Meharena explains those potential side effects can range from headache, nausea, or aches and pains. The Pfizer study shows a 90% efficacy rate.

"We should start to see cases slow down in about a month or so after you start vaccinating," said Meharena.

The Center for Disease Control would still need to also approve an emergency use authorization before it becomes widely available. The CDC votes on approval next week.

The CDPHE says it has already placed pre-orders with the CDC, totaling 171,000 doses. The vaccine is expected to be in Colorado no later than Nov. 2.

Just like the Pfizer vaccine for adults and older children, the vaccine for ages 5-11 is two shots, three weeks apart. The CDPHE said the vaccine will also be available at pharmacies, local public health clinics and school-based health clinics.

