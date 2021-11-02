Election Day 101: Dropping off your ballot

COLORADO SPRINGS — Election Day is here and while it is too late to mail out your ballots, registered voters can still drop off their ballots at a drop-off location.

In El Paso County, there are 38 mail ballot drop-off boxes throughout the entire county. Several of the drop boxes are drive-up and have curbside crews to help voters get in and out quickly. You must drop off your ballot by 7 p.m. tonight in order for your vote to be counted. Postmarks do not count. The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder shared tips on how you can make sure your ballot is counted correctly.

“Make sure you sign the back of your ballot envelop, that’s very important, that’s how we determine it’s you and only you that have cast that ballot. If you happen to make a mistake on your ballot, draw a line through the incorrect choice, color in an oval of the correct one. Our machine will be able to pick that up and determine that and we will be able to make sure that your correct vote is recorded,” said Chuck Broerman, El Paso County Clerk, and Recorder.

As of last night, about 19 percent of voters in Colorado have participated. Chuck says we usually see a mid 30 to upper 30 percent range of voters, but as the morning picked up, more voters turned out. He says from experience, he has seen voters procrastinate because the ballot items need additional research by citizens.

If you have any further questions, you can contact your county clerk and recorder.

For a list of drop-off locations in El Paso County, you can visit here.

For a list of drop-off locations in Pueblo County, visit here.

For a list of drop-off locations in Teller County, visit here.

