Fog and drizzle in the morning, rain and snow through the evening

Today’s Forecast:

Weather alert day across southern Colorado for areas of dense fog and freezing drizzle in the morning across the Pikes Peak Region.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across the I-70 corridor from Georgetown through Vail. Heavy daytime snow is expected with difficult and snowy driving conditions along the interstate.

Tough driving conditions across the mountains today with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Wednesday morning. We're expecting periods of heavy snow with low visibility. Check chain laws before you go and leave plenty of room on I-70 in front of you pic.twitter.com/1a5bsstdRF — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) November 2, 2021

We should see a daytime and evening mix of rain and snow across southern Colorado, but snow will generally stick to the Pikes Peak Region at elevations of 7,000 feet or higher. We're not expecting more than one inch of snow in the grass for most areas.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 40; Low: 32. Patchy dense fog and drizzle is possible through the morning with areas of freezing drizzle to the north in areas like Monument and Black Forest. We'll see a mix of rain and some snow through the afternoon and evening, with snow mainly sticking to the north side of town at 7,000 feet or higher. We should dry out overnight and be left with freezing air by Wednesday morning.

PUEBLO: High: 44; Low: 34. Areas of patchy fog in the morning with isolated and scattered rain showers through the afternoon and evening, especially across north and northeast Pueblo County.

CANON CITY: High: 43; Low: 36. Patchy morning fog is possible but we should stay mainly dry until the afternoon when isolated rain showers are possible. If there is any snow in Fremont County, it'll stay above 7,000 feet in the mountains in northern Fremont County.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 43; Low: 28. Cloudy and cold today with an isolated early flurry and a return of rain and snow through the afternoon and evening. If we do see snow accumulation, it'll likely stay at or less than one inch in the grass and on the patios.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Drizzle, freezing drizzle, and areas of dense fog are likely in the morning with a few snowflakes also possible. We'll see a mix of rain to snow from the afternoon through the evening, with not much snow accumulation expected. We could see late-day large flakes, but we'd generally see one inch or less on the grass and patios.

PLAINS: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Areas of drizzle in the morning, mainly along or north of Highway 50, with afternoon and evening rain showers.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Cloudy and cold today with isolated showers in the afternoon and evening with light snow possible over La Veta Pass.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Daytime rain and snow showers are expected across the mountains, but south of Fremont County, most of the precipitation will be snow over the summits. Heavy snow is expected up along I-70 west of Georgetown, so prepare for slick and dangerous drives past the Eisenhower tunnel.

Extended Outlook:

Text

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter