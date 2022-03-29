5 things you need to know - Tuesday, March 29

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday, March 29.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Weather Alert: Fire danger, rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and snow!

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Almost every type of weather is coming to southern Colorado today with a mix of fire danger, strong winds, rain, thunderstorms, and yes, even snow!

We start the day with scattered snow showers over the mountains and rain showers up near Denver. Rain will hang out in Denver through the morning but areas south of the Palmer Divide should mostly stay dry.

Rain and thunderstorms will drop in from the north this afternoon with most of the lightning and thunder happening east of I-25 where there is more storm energy.

_____

Colorado Springs Mayor critical of state's fentanyl bill

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers says the proposed bill aiming to crack down on fentanyl in Colorado isn't enough.

The bill would allow some offenders to get probation or a misdemeanor instead of a felony.

The Mayor wants anyone who possesses any amount of fentanyl to get a felony charge.

_____

La Junta schools reopen after a credible threat over the weekend

Students in La Junta will return to class today following a credible threat that led to the district's schools closing Monday.

La Junta Police say the threat was made on social media.

They're investigating and say the juvenile who made the threat is in custody.

The district didn't provide details on the threat, just that it was directed towards one of their schools.

_____

Academy condemns Will Smith’s actions at Oscars, Smith releases statement

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him on stage during Sunday night's Oscars ceremony.

Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Yesterday smith went on Instagram and wrote, in part, "my behavior at last night's academy awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."

The actor explained the joke about his wife's medical condition was too much to bear and made him emotional.

_____

Krispy Kreme announces grand opening of its Colorado Springs location

Krispy Kreme is now open in Colorado Springs, and it has been a busy return for the chain.

It's open at Powers and South Carefree.

The franchise first opened in Colorado Springs 2 decades ago, but closed down in 2006.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.