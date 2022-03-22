Watch
Krispy Kreme announces grand opening of its Colorado Springs location

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
Alan Diaz/AP
This photo taken Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, shows Krispy Kreme Doughnuts sign in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
Posted at 12:55 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 14:55:24-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The wait is over!

Krispy Kreme announced the grand opening of its Colorado Springs location for March 29 at 5790 S Carefree Circle.

The shop is approximately 3,505 square feet and will offer over a dozen delicious doughnuts.

From March 29 to April 3, Krispy Kreme will surprise 120 guests with a "Celebration Dozen Ticket" that will provide one free dozen original glazed doughnuts every month for a year.

“We are excited to expand our footprint in the Colorado Springs community and look forward to serving our new neighbors melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts and delicious drinks, morning through night,” said Kurt Kuyper, President of WKS Krispy Kreme.

The shop will be open seven days a week from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
