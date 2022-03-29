Weather Alert: Fire danger, rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and snow!

Today’s Forecast:

Almost every type of weather is coming to southern Colorado today with a mix of fire danger, strong winds, rain, thunderstorms, and yes, even snow!

We start the day with scattered snow showers over the mountains and rain showers up near Denver. Rain will hang out in Denver through the morning but areas south of the Palmer Divide should mostly stay dry.

Rain and thunderstorms will drop in from the north this afternoon with most of the lightning and thunder happening east of I-25 where there is more storm energy.

Snow will start falling after 7 pm tonight at the high elevation areas, falling down to 7,000 feet through the evening with pockets of heavy snow overnight. Monument Hill is an area where overnight travel could be treacherous due to 40 to 50 mph wind gusts and bursts of heavy snow.

Snow showers will move south overnight, meaning as snow stops falling up in the Pikes Peak Region by midnight, it could still be falling south near Walsenburg and Trinidad.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 61; Low: 30. Active weather day in Colorado Springs with windy and rainy conditions through the afternoon with rain changing to snow overnight. Rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon won't be severe, but there could still be areas of heavy rain through the end of the day. Rain will change to snow overnight but accumulations will be anywhere from 0 to half an inch over most of Colorado Springs. Wind gusts tonight could range from 40 to 50 mph, so visibility from active snow could be an issue for late-night drivers.

Pueblo forecast: High: 69; Low: 33. Warm and dry across Pueblo in the early afternoon but rain and thunderstorms will move in through the end of the day. We won't see any severe weather today but there could be pockets of heavy rain through the evening. Rain will try and change to snow overnight as temperatures drop, but even if we do see snow over Pueblo, we won't see any accumulation. Wind gusts tonight could be in the 40 to 50 mph range.

Canon City forecast: High: 67; Low: 34. Rain showers with thunder and lightning are possible late today with rain changing to snow overnight. We shouldn't see any accumulation in Canon City tonight but south into the Wet Mountains, we could get several inches. Wind gusts tonight will be in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 20. Rain will move back into Woodland Park this afternoon with a quick change to snow this evening as temperatures fall below 40 degrees. Snow could be heavy at times with accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, mainly in the grass, through tomorrow morning. It'll be windy tonight with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range, which could really low visibility for late-night drivers.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Rain and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon with rain changing to snow after 7 pm tonight. The Tri-Lakes are and Monument Hill have the highest uncertainty for snow forecasting tonight, as the weather models are really split on how much snow could fall. Snow totals in Monument, Black Forest, and Palmer Lake will likely be anywhere from 1 to 4 inches through tomorrow morning, but 40 to 50 mph wind gusts could create hazardous travel conditions for overnight drivers.

Plains forecast: High: 60s & 70s; Low: 30s. Warm and windy with high fire danger across the plains with Baca County under a Red Flag Warning through the afternoon. Cool air will move across Highway 50 later in the afternoon with rain to follow from the end of the day into the overnight hours. We shouldn't get any snow to fall across the plains but we'll see widespread wind gusts in the 30 to 50 mph range.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. We're going to see really windy conditions today along the southern I-25 corridor from Walsenburg to Trinidad and especially west up into the mountains and the Wet Mountain Valley. Rain will move into the region late today and tonight with rain changing to snow after 10 pm tonight. Snow totals will be pretty low along I-25, generally less than 2 inches for most locations, but 40 mph wind gusts could make overnight driving conditions very dangerous due to low visibility.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Scattered rain and snow showers will fall over the mountains from the morning through the overnight hours. We'll see snow fall down to most towns this evening with 1 to 4 inches up around Woodland Park, 1 to 3 inches in Rye, 3 to 6 inches in San Isabel, and 3 to 6 inches down near La Veta through early tomorrow morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday morning will be very windy with snow showers leaving the state to the south. We'll be much drier along and east of I-25 tomorrow with just a few scattered rain or snowflakes through the afternoon.

Thursday will be warmer and dry with a chance for scattered showers on Friday.

