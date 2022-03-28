Credible threat closes La Junta schools Monday

LA JUNTA — The East Otero School District announced Sunday night that they would be closing schools Monday due to a credible threat that was circulating on social media.

Superintendent Rick Lovato announced the closing on social media, and he said "his stomach dropped when he saw the video" that prompted the school closing.

Lovato said the district was working with the police "nonstop" to resolve the threat and keep everybody safe.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.