Credible threat closes La Junta schools Monday

Posted at 6:16 AM, Mar 28, 2022
LA JUNTA — The East Otero School District announced Sunday night that they would be closing schools Monday due to a credible threat that was circulating on social media.

Superintendent Rick Lovato announced the closing on social media, and he said "his stomach dropped when he saw the video" that prompted the school closing.

Lovato said the district was working with the police "nonstop" to resolve the threat and keep everybody safe.
