5 things you need to know - Tuesday, March 22

_____

King Soopers Table Mesa store to close on March 22, 1 year after shooting

Today marks one year since 10 people, including a police officer, were killed in a shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers in boulder.

Today that store will be closed to honor the victims.

In addition, all King Soopers will pause for a moment of silence at 2:30 P.M.

The newly renovated Table Mesa store reopened in February after being closed since the shooting.

_____

Zelenskyy warns of World War III if Russia-Ukraine peace talks fail

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is prepared to negotiate a deal directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war.

That deal would see Ukraine not seek NATO membership in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine's security.

_____

Court documents released in kidnapping case against CSPD officer

We now know why a Colorado Springs police officer was arrested.

According to the arrest affadavit, Shane Reed had an altercation with neighborhood kids back in January.

Papers say Reed got out of his truck, grabbed one of the kids, dragged him several yards, pinned him against a fence, and threatened to kill him.

However, court papers provide no information on what triggered this turn of events.

_____

Here's where to find the cheapest gas across southern Colorado

Here are the best deals in Colorado Springs at the pump right now.

Circle K on West Colorado Avenue has gas at $3.39 a gallon. It's the lowest, and a number of stations have their prices set at $3.65 a gallon. Those stations are Maverik on Motor Way, Sam's Club on Woodmen Road, Everyday on South Tejon Street, and both Costco locations.

In El Paso County the average price of gas is $3.91 in gallon.

In Pueblo, the lowest price curently is at Sam's Club, at $3.80 a gallon, followed by MAKS on Lake Avenue at $3.83. Loaf 'N Jug on Northern Avenue has gas at $3.85, and Alta Convenience on South Prairie Avenue has a gallon at $3.86.

Average prices there are about the same at about $3.92 a gallon.

_____

Very windy again with light snow in the Pikes Peak Region

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

The forecast today calls for widespread strong winds and light snow up over the Pikes Peak Region.

Wind speeds will be similar to yesterday with widespread 30 to 40 mph gusts across the region. Eastern Las Animas, Baca, and Prowers counties are under a High Wind Warning today, and those counties have the best chance of a few 50 mph gusts.

_____

