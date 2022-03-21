Court documents released in kidnapping case against CSPD officer

COLORADO SPRINGS — Last week, News 5 learned that a Colorado Springs police officer was arrested following a January 2022 incident.

Officer Shane Reed is charged with kidnapping, child abuse, menacing and harassment.

Court records show he's currently out on $10,000 bond.

Arrest papers indicate Reed got into some type of altercation with two kids in his neighborhood a few months ago.

According to the report, Reed got out of his truck, grabbed a teenage boy and dragged him 20-30 feet before pinning him against a fence.

The alleged victim said the officer threatened to kill him and "nobody would find his body".

The affidavit does not provide any clear information on what specifically led up to the alleged altercation.

You can read the entire arrest report here.

According to CSPD, Reed has been employed with the department since 2018 and was assigned to the Stetson Hills patrol division. He is due in court for an advisement hearing Thursday.

A spokesperson for CSPD released the following statement Friday from Interim Chief Adrian Vasquez:

“The Colorado Springs Police Department values the trust placed in our organization by the community, and we are committed to holding officers accountable who violate that trust. Today, CSPD Detectives arrested Officer Shane Reed for several serious charges to include one felony charge. While Officer Reed has the same presumption of innocence and due process rights as every person arrested, it is important that the Citizens of Colorado Springs know that their officers will be held accountable when their actions warrant it.”

List of criminal charges:

18-3-302(1): Second Degree Kidnapping (Class 4 Felony)

18-6-401(1)(A)(7)(A): Child Abuse (M1)

18-3-206: Menacing (M3)

18-9-111(1)(A): Harassment (M3)

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information becomes available.