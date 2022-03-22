Very windy again with light snow in the Pikes Peak Region

Today’s Forecast:

The forecast today calls for widespread strong winds and light snow up over the Pikes Peak Region.

Wind speeds will be similar to yesterday with widespread 30 to 40 mph gusts across the region. Eastern Las Animas, Baca, and Prowers counties are under a High Wind Warning today, and those counties have the best chance of a few 50 mph gusts.

Good morning everyone! Wind is the primary thing we're covering in the weather department today, but a little more light snow could clip the Pikes Peak Region. If we see an inch or more, it's most likely in Teller County. Not much will fall or collect in El Paso County #cowx pic.twitter.com/GjyYLx3kG5 — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) March 22, 2022

Weak snow showers are possible late today and tonight over the mountains and upper Pikes Peak Region but very little snow accumulation is expected on warm pavement.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 41; Low: 23. Mostly cloudy, cold, and windy today with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range through the afternoon. Weak snow showers and wind-blown flurries are possible at the end of the day with most of the city seeing little to no snow accumulation.

Pueblo forecast: High: 48; Low: 24. Cloudy, chilly, and windy today with daytime gusts in the 30 mph range. We should stay dry through the end of the day with lighter winds overnight.

Canon City forecast: High: 45; Low: 24. Mostly cloudy and cold today with gusty winds in the 20 to 30 mph range. We look dry in Canon City but light snow could blow into the mountains in northern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 29; Low: 13. Cloudy and cold today with strong wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. Snow showers are likely late today and tonight with totals generally at 2 inches or less, primarily in grassy areas and elevated surfaces.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Mostly cloudy, cold, and windy today with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. Light snow showers are possible late today but accumulations should be pretty light, generally 1.5 inches or less in the grass and elevated surfaces.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy and windy today with dry skies through the afternoon. High Wind Warnings are in effect through eastern Las Animas, Baca, and Prowers counties today as wind gusts could hit the 50 mph range through the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Mostly cloudy, chilly, and windy today with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. We could see flurries blow into Walsenburg and Trinidad late today and tonight but no accumulation is expected.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: 10s. Windy and cold today with light snow through the afternoon and evening. Most of the snow we see late today will fall over the Rampart Range with just a touch of snow over the higher elevations of the Wet Mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tomorrow will be another very windy day with gusts a little more widespread in the 40 and 50 mph range. We'll likely see a few extra High Wind Warnings issued along and east of I-25 through Wednesday afternoon.

The winds will decrease through the end of the week with temperatures climbing into the weekend. We'll be in the 60s on Thursday and Friday across the plains with 70s widespread over the weekend.

