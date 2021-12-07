5 things you need to know - Tuesday, December 7

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday, December 7.

_____

Student arrested following ‘escalating assaultive behavior’ at Vista Ridge High School

Today, Vista Ridge students are back in school after District 49 and the Colorado Springs Police Department have investigated potential threats.

A student has been charged with having a gun, and one of their family members was charged for failure to securely store a firearm. The school is ramping up security and safety precautions moving forward.

A parents forum in the school auditorium will be held Thursday night at 6 P.M.

_____

Douglas County expected to overturn classroom mask mandate

The Douglas County School Board is expected to vote to overturn the classroom mask mandate for the district. According to the resolution, regardless of vaccination status, parents will be allowed to decide whether their students will be masked.

The resolution goes on to say that accommodations will be made for individuals with unique health conditions.

_____

Academy School District 20 to retire mask requirement

Academy School District 20 is lifting their face mask mandate beginning Monday, December 13. Masks will only be required on school buses and inside Air Academy High School and Douglas Valley elementary.

That's because those schools are on the Air Force Academy property. People who want to wear masks in other D20 schools will still be allowed to.

_____

Miner's Candle Fire now 50% contained

Evacuation orders for the Miner's Candle Fire near Idaho Springs were lifted today. The 15 acre fire is now 15% contained. Crews hope to have it fully contained by this afternoon.

Two homes and four outbuildings were destroyed by the fire shortly after it started Sunday morning. Investigators believe it started as a house fire, before the flames spread into trees, and were driven by gusty winds.

_____

Warmer and breezy today but you'll still want your fall layers

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Windy downslope winds overnight have kept temperatures in the 30s and 40s in places likely Colorado Springs and Walsenburg with Pueblo and La Junta staying much colder through the early morning.

We'll stay breezy today with cloudy skies and warmer temperatures through the afternoon. Highs should warm into the 40s and 50s today with dry skies.

____

