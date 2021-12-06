Academy School District 20 to retire mask requirement

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday it was announced that Academy School District 20 will let their district-wide mask requirement expire on Monday, December 13.

Masks will still be required using district transportation, which is a federal mandate, and also at Air Academy High School and Douglass Valley Elementary School due to the U.S. Air Force Academy mandate.

In a message from ASD20 Superintendent Tom Gregory he said:

"The use of facial coverings/masks was never meant to be permanent. Instead, it was a temporary measure to help keep our students and staff out of quarantines and in the classroom until changes in our environment occurred."

The district said they are also doing this since COVID-19 data in El Paso County is showing signs of improvement.

As of Monday, Dec 6, the positivity rate in El Paso County was 11 percent. At this time last year, the positivity rate was 16.7 percent according to data from El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH). The lowest positivity rate recorded this year was in July at 2.65 percent.

The district said they will continue to monitor the situation and will work with El Paso County Public Health.

_____

