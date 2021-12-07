Warmer and breezy today but you'll still want your fall layers

Today’s Forecast:

Windy downslope winds overnight have kept temperatures in the 30s and 40s in places likely Colorado Springs and Walsenburg with Pueblo and La Junta staying much colder through the early morning.

We'll stay breezy today with cloudy skies and warmer temperatures through the afternoon. Highs should warm into the 40s and 50s today with dry skies.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 50; Low: 27. Mostly cloudy until the end of the day when the sun comes out. We'll stay mild and breezy today with temperatures generally in the 40s for most of the day.

PUEBLO: High: 54; Low: 19. Mostly cloudy through the afternoon with sunshine and clear skies by the end of the day and into the overnight hours.

CANON CITY: High: 56; Low: 33. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild today with dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 46; Low: 26. Cloudy through the early afternoon with chilly temperatures and sunshine by the end of the day.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy and dry today with chilly temperatures and breezy daytime conditions.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy and dry today with breezy and mild daytime conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Breezy and mild today with cloudy skies and dry afternoon conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy and dry along our southeast mountains, but travel west along I-70 and out to the San Juans could be very slick today from overnight snow.

Extended Outlook:

Breezy and dry conditions take over mid-week with warmer temperatures throughout the region. We'll see fire danger increase along and east of I-25 as the winds grow stronger from Wednesday to Thursday.

Snow now looks possible across the region on Friday! This system will move in from the southwest mountains and pass east through the plains Friday morning through the afternoon with dry and cold conditions by Saturday morning.

It's a little early to know how much snow will come to the region, but right now this looks like it could be at least 2 inches around Teller county, 3 inches over the Wet Mountains, and an inch or less from downtown Colorado Springs to Pueblo. We'll monitor changes as we see them through the week.

