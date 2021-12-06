All classes at Vista Ridge High School canceled for today

Today, all classes at Vista Ridge High School in District 49 in Colorado Springs are canceled.

Investigators are working to get a handle on a recent pattern of escalating assaultive behavior on the school's campus.

That, combined with additional reports needing more time to investigate, is why all school activities are canceled today.

The principal and superintendent first told parents about this in a letter sent Friday.

Yesterday, the principal sent another letter saying all classes are canceled as the school investigates more reports.

The cancelation also comes as Vista Ridge High School and the Colorado Springs Police Department deal with a strain on staffing levels.

The letter said in part,

“Although we do not believe there is a verified threat to our campus, we will use the time Monday to ensure we thoroughly investigate reports that present any potential danger to our students and staff.”

So, what is the school doing about the recent rise in "assaultive behavior?"

They are trying to identify the students involved and contact their parents.

On top of that, they're also restricting cell phone use at school saying it can't be visible or in use at school.

In the letter sent out by the school, they say they'll share the progress of their investigation in an email this afternoon.

As of right now, students should prepare to return to class tomorrow morning.

