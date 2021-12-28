5 things you need to know - Tuesday, December 28

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday, December 28.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Gunman kills four, injures three in shooting spree that spanned Denver, ended in Lakewood

A Lakewood police officer is in the hospital after being shot, and 5 people, including a gunman, are dead after a string of shootings last night in the Denver area.

Denver police say it started just after 5 PM when they received a report that 2 woman had been shot and killed, and man was also hurt near 1st Avenue and Broadway.

Then, a short time later, another shooting was reported near 12th and Williams in Denver, where one man was killed. Denver police exchanged gunfire with the suspect there, but he escaped.

Then, just before 6 PM, another deadly shooting was reported in Lakewood. Then, a short time later, a clerk at a hotel in Lakewood was also shot. After that, Lakewood police confronted the shooter, who shot one of the officers.

Police returned fire and the suspect was killed. It's not confirmed if the suspect was killed by police.

Police believe the same suspect is responsible for all the shootings, and the danger is over to the public this morning. No motive has been determined and the investigation is ongoing.

_____

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all

The CDC shortened the recommended time that people should isolate after a positive Covid-19 test. The agency reduced its recommendation from 10 days to 5, but only if you're not having symptoms, and if you wear a mask for an additional five days.

The CDC also shortened its recommendation for those who have been exposed to the virus, but have not tested positive. Now both unvaccinated and vaccinated people should quarantine for five days, followed by strict mask use for five more days.

_____

Evacuations lifted in Jefferson County after brush fire erupts near C-470 and Kipling

Investigators are trying to figure what started a wildfire that forced people to evacuate their homes in Jefferson county yesterday afternoon. The fire burned in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area, in Ken Carroll.

The fast moving Oak Fire burned about 150 acres before firefighters were able to put it out. An apartment complex and nearby homes were evacuated, and C-470 was closed during the evening rush. It has since reopened, and is good to go this morning.

_____

Blodgett Peak Fire now at 75% containment

The Blodgett Peak Fire in northwest Colorado Springs is now 75% contained, and is holding at less than an acre in size. Yesterday, a helicopter made six water drops on the fire.

Authorities determined the fire was caused by an illegal, unattended campfire. At this time, no arrests have been made.

_____

Another windy and chilly day across southern Colorado

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Small and localized snow bands have falling across Fremont, Teller, and northern El Paso counties overnight with moderate snow south over La Veta Pass and the southern Sangre De Cristos.

Through the morning commute, there could be slick spots in northern El Paso with heavier snow in western Fremont County and south over La Veta Pass.

Monarch Pass was closed early at 4:10 am due to an avalanche over the road.

We'll see sunny skies today with scattered high cirrus clouds and gusty winds through the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s across the plains with 30s in and around the mountains.

Snow will continue through the day over the central and western mountains, so be careful when you're driving west into the high country.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter