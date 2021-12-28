Another windy and chilly day across southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Small and localized snow bands have falling across Fremont, Teller, and northern El Paso counties overnight with moderate snow south over La Veta Pass and the southern Sangre De Cristos.

Through the morning commute, there could be slick spots in northern El Paso with heavier snow in western Fremont County and south over La Veta Pass.

Monarch Pass was closed early at 4:10 am due to an avalanche over the road.

We'll see sunny skies today with scattered high cirrus clouds and gusty winds through the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s across the plains with 30s in and around the mountains.

Snow will continue through the day over the central and western mountains, so be careful when you're driving west into the high country.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 45; Low: 13. Be careful this morning if you're driving in northern El Paso County as we have a few slick roads from light overnight snow. Most of the area will be dry today with sunny and cold daytime conditions. We'll be breezy to windy today with a few gusts in the low 20 mph range.

PUEBLO: High: 52; Low: 13. Cold and gusty today with a few gusts in the low 20 mph range through the afternoon. We'll see sunny skies through the afternoon with dry skies.

CANON CITY: High: 47; Low: 17. Highway 50 west of Salida over Monarch Pass will be closed through the morning as CDOT avalanche mitigation teams work to free the roadway. East of Salida there could be some snow on the roads but in Canon City and areas east we'll just be windy and cold today with a few daytime gusts in the 30 mph range.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 32; Low: 11. Light snow bands moved across Teller county overnight, so there could be a few slick spots out there early in the morning. Most of the day will be dry and windy with gusts in the low 30 mph range.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Slick commutes through the early morning with dry and chilly conditions through the afternoon.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 10s. Dry and windy today with chilly daytime temperatures and mostly sunny skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Cold and windy today with early morning snow showers west over La Veta Pass, but dry skies from Walsenburg to Trinidad.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Early morning snow will continue over the Sangre De Cristos and La Veta Pass, but dry skies east of the Continental Divide are expected through the afternoon. We'll stay windy and cold across the Sangres and Wet Mountains with daytime snow falling across the continental divide and west into areas like the San Juans.

Extended Outlook:

Wednesday will be one of the coldest days of the week with highs in the 30s and lower 40s across the I-25 corridor and eastern plains. Snow will be much lighter over the western and central mountains Wednesday with dry skies east into the plains.

We'll be warmer and windy on Thursday with a chance for snow returning Friday night through Saturday. Light snow is expected generally through southern Colorado and this could be the first accumulation of the season through central and southern Colorado Springs.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter