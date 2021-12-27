Evacuations lifted, roads closures remain in Jefferson County after brush fire erupts near C-470 and Kipling

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A wildfire which has been named the Oak Fire by West Metro Fire Rescue officials, broke out near C-470 and Kipling shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says they've canceled all evacuation and pre-evacuation orders for all residents of Ken Caryl Valley, the area west of C470 from Bowles Ave to W Ute Avenue.

The Oak Fire is estimated to be 150 acres in size with no structures burned at this time.

According to Ronda Scholting of West Metro Fire, the first calls came from an apartment complex about the fire moving very fast due to strong winds. Scholting says a fire investigator is on scene, but has not started the effort yet.

The Westerly Apartment complex was briefly evacuated and C-470 from Ken Caryl to Kipling was shut down for the fire effort.

The state of Colorado sent a single-engine air tanker (SEAT) from Ft. Collins to fight the #OakFire, according to West Metro Fire Rescue officials. The fire continues to push north and west.

SEAT- single engine air tanker- making a drop on hog back above the #OakFire. Wind has died down and fire behavior has lessened. All evacuations have been lifted. pic.twitter.com/s33l1AcETh — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) December 27, 2021

Evacuated residents were told to go to Chatfield High School. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office advised that anyone who evacuated please check-in at the high school location, even if they do not intend to stay there.

Updated map of emergency notification w/Ken Caryl Valley added as PRE EVAC. pic.twitter.com/i90y4WSXCt — Jeffcom911co (@jeffcom911co) December 27, 2021

This is a developing breaking news story.

