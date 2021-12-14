5 things you need to know - Tuesday, December 14

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday, December 14.

Senate expected to raise debt limit today

The Senate is expected to vote today to raise the debt limit, which will avert a default and likely avoid the debate for a while.

This will not solve the overarching problem, and Congress will likely have to make the maneuver again in the next few months to avoid default.

Tornadoes leave extensive damage in Kentucky

Crews are still sifting through the destruction left behind by this weekend's deadly tornadoes. It could take days to fully assess the damage.

In Kentucky, Governor Beshear says 74 are confirmed dead and more than 100 are still unaccounted for. President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the state tomorrow.

Hearings set to continue today in Barry Morphew murder case

The high-profile case of Barry Morphew, a man accused of first-degree murder and other crimes related to his wife Suzanne’s disappearance, continues today.

The discovery and sanctions hearings are taking place at the 11th District Court at 142 Crestone Ave. in Salida.

Could your car get towed? Police crack down on abandoned vehicles

Law enforcement agencies in Southern Colorado are warning you to move it before you lose it.

The Pueblo Police Department has been so short-staffed this year that they haven't had the chance to cite and tow abandoned vehicles.

But, beginning this week, the traffic division will be patrolling the north and west sides of town, to clean up the streets.

Colorado Springs Police Community Service Officers also say they're about half staffed right now, meaning abandoned vehicles have also fallen to the bottom of their priorities.

Fire danger today with a dangerous wind storm tomorrow

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

We are looking at a weather alert day today with high fire danger across the plains.

East of Pueblo county and south to the New Mexico border, we're going to see wind gusts in the 30 mph range with humidity at or below 15 percent. If a grass fire were to start today, it could spread quickly over a large area.

Tonight, heavy snow will move into western Colorado with strong winds to follow through tomorrow morning. More details on the wind and snow tomorrow will be found at the bottom of this story.

