Fire danger today with a dangerous wind storm tomorrow

Today’s Forecast:

We are looking at a weather alert day today with high fire danger across the plains.

East of Pueblo county and south to the New Mexico border, we're going to see wind gusts in the 30 mph range with humidity at or below 15 percent. If a grass fire were to start today, it could spread quickly over a large area.

Tonight, heavy snow will move into western Colorado with strong winds to follow through tomorrow morning. More details on the wind and snow tomorrow will be found at the bottom of this story.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 64; Low: 36. Very warm and breezy today with increasing afternoon cloud cover and elevated grass fire concerns.

PUEBLO: High: 70; Low: 37. Partly cloudy and windy today with elevated fire danger and well above average warmth.

CANON CITY: High: 62; Low: 43. Partly sunny and breezy today with elevated grass fire danger and very warm daytime conditions.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 53; Low: 31. Windy and mild today with dry skies and increasing daytime cloud cover.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Breezy and dry today with warmer than average temperatures through the afternoon.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Very warm today and windy with high fire danger through Baca, Bent, Prowers, and eastern Las Animas counties. Low humidity and gust winds mean if a grass fire starts, it will spread quickly.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Windy and dry today with increasing clouds and dry skies. Fire danger is elevated along the southern I-25 corridor.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Windy and dry over the central and eastern mountains with warmer than average temperatures. Rain and snow showers are expected over the San Juans with even heavier snow expected late today through tonight in that region.

Wednesday Wind Event:

Tomorrow, wind and early morning snow are the two primary threats in the forecast.

The wind tomorrow is the biggest story in southern Colorado with widespread 60 to 80 mph gusts through the mountains and out into the plains.

60 to 80 mph wind gusts could easily down trees, power lines, tip semi-trucks, and even cause small roof damage.

Winds this strong could down trees and powerlines, tip high profile vehicles like semi-trucks, cause roof damage to shingles or weak car ports, and send trampolines into the neighbor's yard. We want you to prepare tonight so you're ready for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/PHgHVyZsVl — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) December 14, 2021

You should prepare TONIGHT by anchoring down trampolines, putting away patio furniture, and plan for a possible power outage tomorrow.

A quick-moving blowing snow band is expected tomorrow morning over the mountains and the valleys, but this band will likely dry out as it hits I-25 early in the morning. Even with most area snow totals seeing less than 1 inch, visibility could be at or below 1 mile due to the strong winds.

As the winds move east into the plains, blowing dust could limit visibility to 1/4 of a mile.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter