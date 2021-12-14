Discovery and Sanctions hearings set to continue today in Barry Morphew murder case

SALIDA — The high-profile case of Barry Morphew, a man accused of first-degree murder and other crimes related to his wife Suzanne’s disappearance, continues today.

The discovery and sanctions hearings are taking place at the 11th District Court at 142 Crestone Ave. in Salida.

Today’s hearings will be presided over by District Judge Patrick Murphy. The last hearing for this case was on Nov. 9 when the defense made claims of “discovery violations” against the prosecution.

Discovery violations occur when the prosecution has failed to give police reports, whether they’re good or bad for the defense, to the defense. I gathered more insight from a local attorney on what keeping key evidence could mean for this case.

“The prosecution has an obligation under the law to give all the reports and all the information that law enforcement has in their possession to the defense. And if they don’t do that, they’re in violation of discovery laws,” said Attorney Jeremy Loew.

The prosecution is going to be different today without former lead prosecutor Jeff Lindsey.

Lindsey left the jurisdiction, which took him off the case.

“That’s really going to impact the ability to continue with the prosecution of this case because he has so much experience in prosecuting homicides. So, without him, they’ve lost just an invaluable experience on prosecution,” said Loew.

Today’s discovery and sanctions are set to start at 1 p.m. in Salida. If the case goes to trial, the trial is scheduled for May 2022. Stick with News5 for updates.

