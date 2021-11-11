5 things you need to know - Thursday, October 11

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, October 11.

_____

Veteran's Day: Events around Southern Colorado

It's Veteran's Day, and here are some of the events going on in southern Colorado. James Irwin Charter Middle and High Schools will host a Veteran's Day assembly at Jaguar Stadium to honor military veterans and their families at1:45 PM.

In Pueblo School district 60 is partnering with the Center for American values to put on their sixth Pride and Patriotism event at Memorial Hall at 6 PM.

_____

Veteran's Day: deals, discounts and specials

Here are some discounts and deals to those who have or are currently serving.

Locally, the US Olympic and Paralympic museum is offering complimentary admission to all veterans and active-duty military now until Sunday, November 14. You must have your military ID on you.

Some national businesses offering deals include Applebees, Torchy's Tacos, and starbucks!

_____

Colorado reactivating crisis standards of care for staffing of health care systems

As of last night, there were only 82 open ICU beds in the entire state of Colorado. Data from the state health department shows 95% of the state's ICU beds are currently occupied and more than 1,500 people are hospitalized with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 cases.

_____

UC Health hosts free vaccination clinic for kids aged 5 to 11 Sunday, November 14

UC health announced plans to host free vaccination clinics for kids between the ages of 5 and 11. They will administer the first dose on Sunday, November 14, and the second on Sunday, December 5. Children must be residents of Colorado to get the free shot, and appointments are required.

You can schedule your child's appointment on the UC health website by following this link: UC Health vaccination appointments.

_____

Cool and windy on this Veterans Day - fire danger remains elevated

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Mostly sunny skies are expected across southern Colorado with only some cloud cover running through Teller, western El Paso, and northern Fremont counties in the afternoon. We'll be windy and dry across southern Colorado, but light snow is expected late today and tonight west of Denver with a narrow ribbon of rain and snow in northeast Colorado. Even with no Red Flag Warnings, fire conditions remain elevated across southern Colorado with strong daytime wind gusts and dry fuels like grass, leaves, and shrubs.

_____

