Cool and windy on this Veterans Day - fire danger remains elevated

Today’s Forecast:

Mostly sunny skies are expected across southern Colorado with only some cloud cover running through Teller, western El Paso, and northern Fremont counties in the afternoon.

We'll be windy and dry across southern Colorado, but light snow is expected late today and tonight west of Denver with a narrow ribbon of rain and snow in northeast Colorado.

Even with no Red Flag Warnings, fire conditions remain elevated across southern Colorado with strong daytime wind gusts and dry fuels like grass, leaves, and shrubs.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 57; Low: 29. Windy and chilly across Colorado Springs and our surrounding towns today. We'll see gusts in the 20 mph range through the afternoon with dry skies and elevated fire danger.

PUEBLO: High: 61; Low: 28. Dry, cool, and sunny today with gusty winds through the afternoon. Wind gusts could be in the 15 to 25 mph range through the daytime.

CANON CITY: High: 61; Low: 33. Mostly sunny and dry today with cool temperatures and gusty daytime winds. We could see wind gusts this afternoon in the

WOODLAND PARK: High: 48; Low: 27. Mostly sunny in the morning with clouds in the afternoon. We'll be chilly and windy today with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Windy and chilly today with dry skies and some cloud cover in the afternoon. Wind gusts could be in the 20 to 30 mph range.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Breezy and cool across the plains today with dry skies. We'll see gusts in the 10 to 20 mph range for most of the plains.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Cool and windy today with gusts in the 15 to 25 mph winds with dry daytime conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Windy over the mountains and valleys again today with dry skies. We could see afternoon and evening snow showers west of Denver in the mountains, but we will stay dry here locally.

Extended Outlook:

Friday is going to be sunny, chilly, and dry with much lighter winds compared to yesterday and today! We'll stay dry from Friday through the weekend with a bit more cloud cover on Saturday and Sunday.

We're expecting a warm and windy start to next week, so fire conditions will likely stay elevated across the plains. A cold front brings chilly air to the region Wednesday, but no rain or snow is expected at this time.

