Veteran's Day: deals, discounts and specials

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Every year on Veteran's Day we take a moment to thank our men and women in the armed services and the sacrifices they make for our country.

Here in Colorado Springs, Veteran's Day is truly a special day since the area boasts one the largest military populations in the country.

Companies and businesses also make the effort every year to provide discounts and specials for those who have served, whether it's a local business or a national chain.

Here are some of the discounts, deals, and specials you can find in southern Colorado on Veteran's Day.

Local Deals

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Musuem

In recognition of Veterans Day, the USOPM will provide complimentary admission to all veterans and active-duty military from Thursday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 14. You must have your military I.D. the receive admission.

Colorado Mtn Brewery

Military veterans and active military can enjoy free appetizers all Veterans Day

Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Active duty and veterans are admitted free to Colorado state parks on Veteran's Day. The military member or veteran must show proof of military service (photo ID, DD-214). All other park fees (camping, etc.) are still charged.

Parry’s Pizza and Taphouse

To honor our veterans, the restaurant is offering a full-size entrée and fountain drink for FREE this Veterans Day. To redeem, please show a valid Military ID or proof of service to a Parry's team member for dine-in or takeout.

Pikes Peak Highway

Free admission to active and retired military with ID. As always, access is weather permitting.

Black Hat Distillery

From 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. veterans will receive 10% off drinks and 20% off bottles with 5% of profits donated to The Warrior's Keep.

National Deals

Applebee’s

Veterans and active-duty military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service required.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's

Veterans and members of the military will receive a 10% discount on their purchases from November 11 to November 14.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse

Current and former military who dine-in restaurant on November 11 will enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu.

Chili's

On Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11 to enjoy a meal on the house. Available for in-restaurant only.

Kohl's

Active and former military will receive 30% off in store purchases from Thursday, November 11 through Sunday, November 14.

Torchy's Tacos

On November 11, 2021 Veterans & Active U.S. Military are invited to enjoy a meal on the house, with a complimentary Taco and Beverage.

Scooter's Coffee

Scooter’s Coffee will honor veterans this Veterans Day with a FREE drink treat of any size on Thursday, Nov. 11. Veterans can present their military I.D. at participating Scooter’s Coffee locations on Veterans Day to enjoy any delicious hot, iced or blended drink of their choosing.

Starbucks

On Nov. 11, Starbucks is honoring those who have served with a free tall hot brewed coffee and also, for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold that day, Starbucks is donating 25 cents to be divided evenly between Headstrong and Team Red, White & Blue to support the mental health of military communities.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter