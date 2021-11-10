Veteran's Day: Events around Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Every year in Southern Colorado we take the day to thank our veterans and active duty military for their service to this country. It's extra special for our neck of the woods, as Southern Colorado boasts one of the largest veteran and active duty military presences in the country, including the Home of Heroes, Pueblo.

There's a lot going on around the region on Thursday, and we've put together a list of events you can attend to celebrate the day.

Pueblo

School District 60 - Pueblo School District 60 is partnering with the Center for American Values to put on their 6th Pride and Patriotism Event at Memorial Hall. The event will start at 6PM, Thursday, November 11 and this year's theme is the 'Celebration of Service.' Students from grades K-12 will participate in a thematic tribute contest to show their appreciation for veterans. District music students will perform songs of patriotism, hope, and freedom.

Imperial Memorial Gardens with Veterans Overcoming Obstacles

A ruck event with an added workout to honor the men and women who lost their lives in Kabul this year, along with veterans of the past, present and future. The vent starts at 9 A.M. on Saturday, November 13.

Colorado Springs

James Irwin Charter Middle and High Schools

The schools will be hosting a Veteran's Day Assembly at Jaguar Stadium to honor military veterans and their families at 1:45 P.M. on Thursday, November 11.

US Olympic and Paralympic Museum

All veterans and active-duty military members will receive free admission from Thursday, November 11 to Sunday, November 14 with a military ID.

The museum is also hosting a special Veteran's Day program at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 13 with Paralympian Melissa Stockwell. Following the event, their will be a public autograph and book signing.

Goat Patch Brewing Company

The Colorado Brewery Running Series hosts a Veteran's Day 5K at Goat Patch Brewing on Saturday, November 13.

Jazz-Funk Connection

Veterans will receive free entry and half-off dinner at a jazz concert by Bill Emery & InFusion at 5 P.M. on Thursday, November 11.

The Heller Center at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs

Poems by and about those who have served in the Armed Forces will be shared and discussed at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 11.

Pikes Peak Library District

Poppies are a symbol of the sacrifices made by men and women in arms, and libraries across the district will be using tissue paper and string to make banners that can be strung at home in recognition of veterans and their service.

Pagosa Springs

Pagosa Springs Barber Shop

Veterans from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Thursday, November 11 will be able to get free beer, a free haircut, a free massage, and free food. The event is first come first serve.

Trinidad

Mt. Carmel

Mt. Carmel Wellness & Community Center will be serving Thanksgiving Dinner to local veterans on Saturday, November 20 from 3 P.M. to 6 P.M.

Fountain

American Legion

A short ceremony followed by a breakfast with guest speaker Department Commander Chip Kossow starting at 8 A.M. on Thursday, November 11.

Florence

Florence Senior Community Center

The Falcon Wanderers Volkssporting Club will be hosting a Veteran's Day Walk on Saturday, November 13. The event starts at 9:30 A.M. with 5K and 10K options.

