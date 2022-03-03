5 things you need to know - Thursday, March 3

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, March 3.

Russia says it's ready for peace talks, but attacks against Ukrainian military will continue

Officials from Russia and Ukraine are set to hold a second round of negotiations today in Belarus. The talks come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed his country and encouraged citizens to keep fighting.

Russia's Foreign Minister says they will not stop attacking during these negotiations.

Russians besiege Ukrainian ports as armored column stalls

The settlement of Borodyanka faces devastation as Russian troops continue to advance towards Ukraine's capital.

Borodyanka is about 36 miles northwest of Kyiv, and video shows shell damaged buildings, fires in the streets, and destroyed military vehicles.

The Russian military has yet to overthrow the government in Kyiv, but thousands are reported to have died or been injured.

Colorado Springs School District 11 parts ways with Superintendent

Colorado Springs School District 11 and now former Superintendent Dr. Michael Thomas are parting ways, effective immediately.

A formal search for his replacement will begin soon. Dr. Thomas released a letter to district teachers, students and employees following the decision.

Crews tackle wildfire in southeast Pueblo County

Crews are still working to put out a fire that broke out 45 miles south east of Pueblo yesterday afternoon.

The fire is on private land in a creek bed, and the 132 acre blaze is 50% contained.

The cause is unknown, but it's burning in an area with a lot of dry terrain. However, no structures are threatened.

Record heat with high fire danger along the Kansas border

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Really warm weather is back in the forecast today with a few records possible through the afternoon.

Colorado Springs and Pueblo are the two cities most likely to beat a heat record in the afternoon.

Fire danger remains high or at least elevated today across the plains from very dry daytime air and flammable ground fuels.

