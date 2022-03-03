Colorado Springs School District 11 parts ways with Superintendent

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday night, Colorado Springs School District 11announced that they would be parting ways with Superintendent Dr. Michael Thomas.

They say this comes after the superintendent met with D11 School Board President Dr. Parth Melpakam to discuss the district’s direction.

The district says Dr. Thomas "expressed a desire to pursue a mutual, amicable separation."

Dr. Thomas had been the district's superintendent since 2018.

In a press release, the school district said in part:

"We are grateful to Dr. Thomas for his dedicated service to the district and his many successes. The Board is determined to build on Dr. Thomas’ accomplishments as we work to deliver academic excellence and positive school culture for our deserving students and dedicated staff members."

The Board of education appointed D11 administrator Mr. Daniel Hoff to be the Acting Superintendent until they can find Dr. Thomas' replacement. Hoff has served the district for 22 years, most recently as Executive Director of School Leadership.

The move comes shortly after community members called for Board Members to resign over controversial posts and comments at board meetings.

News 5 has not heard from Dr. Thomas.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.