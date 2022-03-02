Wildland fire reported in south east Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY — Fire crews in Pueblo County are responding to a wildland fire south of Avondale.

The fire is happening near the 6200 Block of Huerfano Road.

Right now the sheriff's office says the fire is about 25 acres of brush and trees and it is not contained, as of right now no structures are threatened.

Multiple agencies are responding to the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

