Record heat with high fire danger along the Kansas border

Today’s Forecast:

Really warm weather is back in the forecast today with a few records possible through the afternoon.

Colorado Springs and Pueblo are the two cities most likely to beat a heat record in the afternoon.

Fire danger remains high or at least elevated today across the plains from very dry daytime air and flammable ground fuels.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 74; Low: 39. Sunny in the morning and cloudy through the afternoon. We'll stay dry today with elevated fire danger across El Paso County, mainly in the grassy areas. The current heat record for today is 71 degrees set back in 2009.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 37. Continued elevated to high fire danger across the grassy areas of Pueblo county today with light winds, hot daytime conditions, and dry air. The current heat record for today is 77 degrees which was set back in 2009.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 43. Very warm and dry today with a light breeze and increased daytime cloud cover.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 64; Low: 36. Breezy and dry today with warm daytime temperatures and partly sunny daytime conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Very warm and breezy today with increased high level cloud cover through the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. High fire danger across the plains today with Red Flag Warnings in Baca, Prowers, Bent, and eastern Las Animas counties. We'll be hot and breezy through all of the plains during the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Very warm and breezy today with elevated fire danger through the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Cloud cover building today but we'll stay dry and warm through the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

A weak cool front moves across southern Colorado on Friday, but we'll still be about 20 degrees above average through the afternoon. Fire danger is much higher tomorrow with Red Flag Warnings likely along I-25 and east through the plains.

Snow will move into the mountains Friday afternoon and continue to snow west of the Front Range through Saturday. We could see snow locally on Sunday, but warm daytime air will keep snow totals on the light side.

