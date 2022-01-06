5 things you need to know - Thursday, January 6

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, January 6.

Partial human remains found at home in unincorporated Boulder County after Marshall Fire

Investigators say they found the partial remains of an adult in an unicorporated part of Louisville, following search efforts after the Marshall fire. The coroner will now identify the remains of the person, and determine how they died.

Meanwhile, authorities are still conducting a separate search for another person who was reported missing in Superior. Investigators are still trying to figure out the exact cause of the fire.

CDC director signs off on Pfizer's COVID-19 booster for children as young as 12

A CDC panel now recommends a Covid-19 vaccine boosters for adolescents. The advisory panel voted to recommend a boosters for children ages 12 to 15.

The panel cited rising infections in teens and young adults, and a troubling increase in pediatric hospitalizations. The CDC director signed off on the recommendation Wednesday night.

Covid-19 testing sites in El Paso County run shortened schedule today

Covid-19 testing sites in El Paso County will run on a shortened schedule because of the weather. The test sites will be open from 1 PM to 5 PM at Citadel Mall, Chapel Hills Mall, El Paso County Public Health in Fountain, and the Falcon testing site at Old Meridian Road and Chicago Avenue.

Those who want a test are encouraged to pre-register online for faster service.

Rising costs impact some families food security in Southern Colorado

The end of the child credit and rising utility prices are putting some local families in a financial pinch. Fresh Start and other food banks can offer a lifeline and much needed help to families struggling to find their next meal.

Arctic air sits in the lower elevations today with a dramatic warm-up tomorrow!

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

BRRRR!!!! Arctic air slammed into Colorado Wednesday night and it's here to stay if you live in the lower elevations! A travel alert for early drivers today, snow up in Denver has left most of the roads to our north snow-packed and slick.

