Shortened schedule for COVID-19 test sites in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County Public Health announced a change in schedule to the community testing sites for COVID-19 due to inclement weather in the region.

The shortened schedule will be 1 P.M. to 5 P.M., and will affect the following testing sites.

Citadel Mall, 750 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO (south of JCPenney).

Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO (southeast parkinglot).

El Paso County Public Health South, 6436 U.S. Highway 85-87, Fountain, CO (enter from Fontaine Blvd.).

Falcon testing site at intersection of Old Meridian Rd. and Chicago Ave.

If you want to save time when in line, you can pre-register for testing online at this link.

