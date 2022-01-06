Shortened schedule for COVID-19 test sites in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County Public Health announced a change in schedule to the community testing sites for COVID-19 due to inclement weather in the region.
The shortened schedule will be 1 P.M. to 5 P.M., and will affect the following testing sites.
- Citadel Mall, 750 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO (south of JCPenney).
- Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO (southeast parkinglot).
- El Paso County Public Health South, 6436 U.S. Highway 85-87, Fountain, CO (enter from Fontaine Blvd.).
- Falcon testing site at intersection of Old Meridian Rd. and Chicago Ave.
If you want to save time when in line, you can pre-register for testing online at this link.
